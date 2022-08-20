Real Madrid make enquiry for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

Real Madrid are on the verge of seeing defensive midfielder Casemiro join Manchester United.

Pending medical checks and a visa, as per the club’s official website, the South American will join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Casemiro’s impending switch to the Premier League, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti was quick to assure fans that the La Liga champions are capable of signing a direct replacement, and recent reports have backed that up.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ancelotti, as quoted by Marca, said: “I spoke with him this morning. He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity.

“The club understands him for what he has done and for the person he is. There are negotiations, nothing is official, but his will to get out of it is clear. If there is an agreement, we have resources to replace it.”

Now, according to Football Insider, one player to emerge as a target for the Spaniards is Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

It has been noted that Ancelotti’s side have made an initial enquiry for the 27-year-old Denmark international.

However, despite Real Madrid’s enquiry and desire to fill the void left by Casemiro, it is unlikely that Daniel Levy will sanction a sale.

Although fans will be relieved that there are no plans to sell the former Southampton midfielder, with interest coming from a club as significant as Real Madrid, the Lilywhites, if adamant they don’t want to lose him, may be wise to consider offering him a new and improved contract.

The 27-year-old’s current deal expires in 2025 and although that is still some way off, protecting themselves from future approaches may be wise.