Real Madrid planning to offer contract renewal to Carlo Ancelotti

With Carlo Ancelotti recently confirming that he plans to retire from management after his spell at Real Madrid draws to a close, there have been question marks about his future.

Considering the Italian coach’s current contract expires in 2024, many wonder when the veteran will end up parting ways with the Spanish giants. As per a new update, the love affair between Los Blancos and Ancelotti could be set to continue.

According to the latest information provided by MARCA, Real Madrid are understood to be happy with the 63-year-old, and believe he deserves a contract renewal.

While some may speculate that Carlo Ancelotti may not sign on the dotted line after completing his fourth season in the Spanish capital by 2024, that would be a case of getting ahead of oneself.

The decorated manager seems to share a special connection with Los Merengues, which prompted him to resign from his job at Everton at the start of last season to return to Madrid.

Despite many dismissing the appointment as a case of hiring a manager past his prime, the ex-AC Milan tactician proved a number of his sceptics wrong, leading Real Madrid to both a La Liga and Champions League triumph.

In ties against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, Ancelotti masterminded three successive comeback victories, before setting his team up to soak up the pressure against a dominant Liverpool side to become European champions.

Simultaneously, Los Vikingos lifted the La Liga title after a handsome third-point difference between them and arch-rivals Barcelona at the end of the previous term.

With Ancelotti already having initiated the rebuild of this Real Madrid side with the arrivals of Camavinga, Tchouameni and Rudiger in the past two seasons, he may be the ideal candidate to continue steering the ship.