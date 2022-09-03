Real Madrid down Real Betis to maintain perfect record

Real Madrid picked up three points in their first home match of the season with a 2-1 victory over Real Betis.

It was first against second in Spain on Saturday as Real Madrid welcomed Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabéu with the entertainment going end-to-end.

Immediately from kick-off, the reigning Champions League and LaLiga champions looked to take control of the pitch and did so.

A trademark long-ball from David Alaba found Vinicius Junior’s run and the Brazilian chipped goalkeeper Rui Silva for an early lead.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they would go on to suffer another blow as Nabil Fekir was forced off with an injury.

But Real Betis gathered amongst themselves and managed to get back in the game with a play that looked to be straight off the training ground.

Borja Iglesias linked up with Álex Moreno who found Sergio Canales and he slipped the ball under Thibaut Courtois leaving the hosts stunned.

Things were level coming out into the second 45 minutes and the tempo slowed a bit, however, the visitors forced Madrid’s back line into action on multiple occasions with Eder Militão stepping up in particular.

Eventually, it was a substitution that would make all the difference to find a winner in this game.

Fede Valverde was only on the pitch for two minutes when he drilled the ball into the box towards Rodrygo and the Brazilian swiftly made things 2-1.

The late strike inspired Los Blancos in the dying moments as they eyed a third but neither Karim Benzema or Luka Modrić could find their finishing touch.

The result means Real Madrid sit top of the table with four wins from four while Real Betis are second.