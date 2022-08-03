Report: Barcelona tried to ‘bribe’ UEFA to investigate Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain

Simon Kuper, a journalist at the Financial Times, wrote in a book that a member of Barcelona allegedly tried to bribe a UEFA official to investigate the accounts of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in 2020.

Financial Times journalist Simon Kuiper wrote a book, ‘The Barça Complexity. The Rise and Fall of the Club that Built Modern Football’, in which he accuses Barça of allegedly wanting to bribe UEFA, with the intention of taking on the other two clubs mentioned.

A member of Barcelona allegedly tried to bribe a UEFA official to get the Financial Fair Play Department to investigate Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

The facts date back to February 2020. At a meal, the said member of the Catalan club was allegedly with the UEFA official.

“Is there anyone in your ‘Financial Fair Play’ department that we can pay?”, he would have said, allegedly and according to the source, to look at the accounts of the Parisian and Mancunian team.

Precisely, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have always been in the eye of the storm for the ‘Financial Fair Play’, being criticised on many occasions, but never officially sanctioned.

La Liga has even denounced Paris Saint-Germain, after the French club were able to renew Kylian Mbappe and he did not join Real Madrid.

Regarding Manchester City, they were accused of having increased advertising and sponsorship contracts, precisely in the 2020-21 season. City was previously sanctioned by UEFA with a two-year ban from the Champions League, but CAS reversed it.