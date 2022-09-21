Football

Report: Pilot in crash that killed footballer sala said plane was ‘dodgy’

September 21, 2022
Mustapha Yakubu
A handout video footage still image released by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) shows the rear left side of the fuselage, including part of the aircraft registration, identified as part of the wreckage from the missing Piper Malibu aircraft that disappeared two weeks ago carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson lying on the seabed under the English Channel. – British investigators on February 4 said they had spotted a body in underwater images of the wreckage of the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson that disappeared in the Channel two weeks ago. (Photo by HO / AAIB / AFP) /

The pilot flying the plane that came down in the English Channel, killing Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala, previously complained that the aircraft was “dodgy”, according to audio obtained by the BBC.

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, died when the single-engined Piper Malibu plane they were travelling in came down en route from Nantes, northwest France, to Cardiff in 2019.

The footballer inhaled toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the aircraft’s faulty exhaust system during the unlicensed flight, a coroner’s inquest ruled in March.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Read Also:  Gus Poyet: Erling Haaland better than Harry Kane

In a phone message to another pilot, Ibbotson said “they’ve entrusted me to pick him (Sala) up in a dodgy Mirage,” according to the BBC.

“Normally I’d have my life jacket in between the seats, tomorrow we’re wearing the life jacket, that’s for sure.”

The forward had signed for Cardiff City, who were then in the Premier League, for a club record £15 million (17 million euros, $17 million) from Nantes.

Ibbotson said in the message that he had heard a bang when previously flying the plane, and that its left brake pedal wasn’t working.

“This aircraft has got to go back in the hangar,” he told his friend.

Read Also:  BAT Ambassadors mobilise support for Bola Tinubu

The footballer also voiced his fears in a voice note sent to friends, telling them, “man, I’m scared” and that the plane “looks like it’s falling apart”.

David Henderson, 67, who organised the flight, was sentenced after a criminal trial last November to 18 months in prison for hiring a pilot he knew to be unqualified and for carrying a passenger without valid authorisation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in August dismissed an appeal by Cardiff against having to pay Nantes six million euros, the first instalment of Sala’s transfer fee.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories