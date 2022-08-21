Report: Xavi Hernandez ‘very annoyed’ with some Barcelona players

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is ‘very annoyed’ with some of his players currently.

It has been an exciting yet frustrating summer for Barça. While the club have brought in some top-quality players, they have struggled to register them, leading to a lot of noise in the media, which has not been ideal for the preparation for the new season.

At the same time, the Blaugrana have also struggled to offload some of their unwanted players, which has been another cause for frustration within the camp.

While the Catalans have made strong efforts to get rid of the deadwood from the squad, some of the players have been reluctant to leave the club, which has not only affected preparations but also had an effect on the club’s transfer plans.

Martin Braithwaite, for example, has been told to find a new club for himself but continues to insist that he wants to stay. Frenkie de Jong is another player who the Blaugrana are intent on offloading as it would help them achieve Fair Play and register Jules Kounde.

But, the Dutchman remains firm on his stance on not leaving the club. Sergino Dest is another player who does not belong in the manager’s plans but continues to refuse an exit. It has hampered the club’s pursuit of new full-backs.

All these factors could be the reason behind Xavi’s annoyance with some of the players of his squad. With not much time left in the transfer window, Barcelona will need to act swiftly and close the player exits and bring in one or two more new faces at the earliest.