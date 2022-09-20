Robert Lewandowski: It’s easier to win Ballon D’Or with Barcelona

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has said that playing for Barcelona offer a better chance to win the Ballon D’or than Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski would almost certainly have won the Ballon d’Or in 2020 had the ceremony not been cancelled by the global COVID pandemic.

The former Bayern Munich striker top scored in the Bundesliga with 34 goals and hit the back of the net 15 times in the Champions League as Bayern won the treble.

Lewandowski was among the front-runners for the 2021 edition but Paris Saint-German superstar and six-time winner Messi added a seventh triumph.

However, Messi acknowledged the striker when he picked up the prize. “Robert, you deserve your Ballon d’Or.

Lewandowski moved to the Spotify Camp Nou in the summer for €50m after eight seasons at Bayern.

In a press conference ahead of Poland clash with Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League, Lewandowski admitted the better prospect of winning the Ballon D’or at Barca than that which Bayern Munich offer.

He based his claim on that Barcelona have produced the most players who have won the Ballon D’or.

He said, “Winning the Ballon d’Or? I know that Barcelona is the team where the most players have won the Ballon d’Or. I think there is a shorter way to the Ballon d’Or from Barça than from Bayern.”

He added that the fans at Barcelona make him feel as though he had been there longer, noting he is adapting to life at the club.

He also noted the star-studded dressing room of the Catalonian, adding it is the best he has ever been in.

“Pedri, Gavi, Ansu, Ferran…so many huge talents in one place, I’ve never been on the pitch or in a dressing room like this. Although they are very young, they are already showing great qualities and they will improve very soon.”

“I’m proud, but I didn’t expect the fans at Camp Nou to start singing songs about me so quickly. All this made me feel like I was in Barcelona longer. Everything fits perfectly in time.”

