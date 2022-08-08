Roma reject £46.4 million bid from Tottenham for Nicolo Zaniolo

Italian outlet CMW claim that Roma have turned down an offer worth £46.4million from Tottenham for Nicolo Zaniolo. The report also indicates that Tottenham could return with an improved offer before the end of the transfer window.

Zaniolo, who turned 23 last week, is being strongly linked with a move to Spurs this summer. Spurs have already brought in six new players and the Italy international could be number seven as Fabio Paratici scours the market.

A versatile attacker, Zaniolo is thought of highly at Roma – overcoming a double knee injury to shine last season. Under Jose Mourinho, he played 42 times during 21-22 in a variety of positions, having a hand in 17 goals.

He scored the winner in the Europa Conference League final, to beat Feyenoord 1-0. Tottenham are keen, with Spurs players even said to be telling Zaniolo during the friendly between the two sides in Israel to join them.

Mourinho is said to have requested Oliver Skipp in a player-plus-cash deal for Zaniolo – which Paratici rejected. He is willing to include the likes of Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele and Sergio Reguilon.

What a signing Zaniolo would be for Spurs. Not least because he is a talented player, an international player with Italy, and still only 23. But because he offers attacking versatility – up front, out wide on either flank, or even as a 10.

It will be interesting to see where we go from here. Zaniolo is in the final two years of his contract and there are suggestions that if he does not leave this summer, a new deal could be forthcoming. It might be now or never.

If they are rejecting more than £45million, how much do Roma want for Zaniolo – and how much are Spurs willing to pay? It might be that a player has to be included in a part-exchange deal.