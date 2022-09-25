Romelu Lukaku has no intention of returning to Chelsea following Inter loan

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has no intention of returning to Chelsea following his loan stint at Inter.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that while Lukaku is aiming to return from his injury in the game against Roma, he believes that his future doesn’t lie at Stamford Bridge. He has no nostalgia for Chelsea or Premier League and feels annoyed by what has happened during his time in England.

While Graham Potter has replaced Thomas Tuchel, Lukaku still has no intention of returning to London next season and he wants to stay at Inter. There is an expectation that close to the end of the current season, the loan extension for Inter will be confirmed.

The relations between Todd Boehly and Roc Nation are excellent and stretch back to many years. Jay Z has brought several players to the Dodgers over the years and entered into commercial partnerships for almost $20 billion with Boehly.