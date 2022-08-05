Roy Keane reveals clause Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent should’ve included in Manchester United contract

Roy Keane has warned that the situation between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could get ugly’ as the new season dawns.

United host Brighton in the first match of their campaign on Sunday and much of the build-up to the game has surrounded Ronaldo’s future at the club.

Last month Ronaldo made it known that he would want to leave United if a ‘reasonable offer’ came in for him, but several elite European outfits were not shy in ruling themselves out of the running to sign United’s No.7, and it now appears likely he will stay at the club.

Ronaldo would go on to play 45 minutes against Rayo Vallecano last weekend in the Reds’ last pre-season fixture and Ten Hag would not be drawn on how big a role he will play against Brighton. Although his future for this season at least looks to be in the north west, Keane is concerned that things still could take a turn for the worst.

Speaking at a Sky Sports event via the Irish Post, the Reds’ former captain said: “You have to try and keep Ronaldo because he’s a brilliant player, but we don’t know Ronaldo’s behaviour when he’s back in the building. I don’t think it’s as big of a deal as everyone’s making out.

“When you’re a manager, trouble comes your way, he [Ten Hag] has to deal with it. I think it can work out well for United.

“My worry is if he stays and United don’t start great, and he’s resentful to the manager, then it could get ugly. A lot of the issue is Ronaldo not playing in the Champions League for his ego, ‘brand’ or whatever.

“Why did his agent not have if Manchester United didn’t get in the Champions League there’s an option for both parties to have a look at it? If you’ve got this ‘super-agent’ who has got unbelievable contacts and brilliant in terms of negotiations, why doesn’t he have that in Ronaldo’s contract?”