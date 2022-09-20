Russia banned from Euro 2024 qualifiers

The exclusion of Russia from international sport continues as UEFA has confirmed the country would not be participating in the qualification for Euro 2024.

The Russian national team and Russian clubs were banned from international competitions earlier this year by UEFA following the invasion of Ukraine.

“All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw.”

Russia saw an appeal against the ban rejected by CAS in July.

“The Union is currently awaiting for the full text of the CAS decision, following the study of which a decision will be made on further steps,” the Russian Football Union said.

FIFA had in March announced a ban on Russia that will see them not participate at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The team had initially qualified for the European qualifying playoffs.

The 2024 European championship will be hosted by Germany with the qualifying draw set for October 9 in Frankfurt.