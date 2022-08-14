Ruud Gullit: Erik Ten Hag will have to adapt quickly to English football

Ruud Gullit commented on Erik ten Hag’s situation at Manchester United and gave him several tips. “If you come with a Dutch mentality to England, it’s difficult. You have to adapt,” he said of the Dutch coach.

Ruud Gullit is one of the biggest stars in world football. The Dutch player spoke at the ‘Laureus Academy’ about various aspects of Manchester United, Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo were targets of criticism from the former Milan and Chelsea player.

“If you come with a Dutch mentality to England, it’s difficult. You have to understand that you don’t win games with just football, you need power as well,” Gullit argued about the start of Erik ten Hag’s new Manchester United.

He also commented that many of the players, nowadays, do not want to wear the Red Devils’ shirt anymore, preferring to go to clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City or Chelsea. Gullit no longer sees United as a club to beat.

He also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo. “My feeling is that he regrets coming back,” said the former Dutch player. He believes Cristiano’s goal for Manchester is to get his team back to winning ways after the criticism he received several years ago.

And to conclude on the Red Devils, Guillit opined that United sacked Jose Mourinho too quickly “because he had won a title when he had players of a lower level”.