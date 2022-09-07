Ryan Giggs to face retrial in domestic violence case

Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial next summer after a jury failed to reach a verdict in his domestic violence case.

The Welshman’s first trial ended with a hung jury on August 31. Deliberations lasted 22 hours and 59 minutes before jurors informed the judge that there was no reasonable prospect of reaching a verdict if given more time. The judge then took the decision to discharge the jury. Peter Wright QC confirmed on Wednesday that the Crown Prosecution Service will seek a retrial in 10 months’ time.

Giggs was charged after allegedly head-butting former girlfriend Kate Greville and elbowing her sister in November 2020. The alleged incident took place at his home in Greater Manchester. Giggs was also accused of controlling behaviour towards Greville over a period of three years.

Giggs has denied the charges and his barrister, Chris Daw QC, said they were based on “distortion, exaggeration and lies.” The former Manchester United player was not present in court when the prosecution confirmed they would seek a retrial.

The re-trial for the former Wales captain and manager will take place from July 31 2023.