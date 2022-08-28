Sadiq Umar scores winner in Almeria’s comeback victory over Sevilla

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar scored his second consecutive goal for Almeria in their 2-1 victory over Sevilla to help Almeria move up to 9th on the La Liga table.

He scored last week in Almeria’s draw at Elche and continued that fine form as Almeria got their first win of the season against the Julen Lopetegui-tutored team who are enduring a poor start to the 2022/23 season.

The newly-promoted La Liga side secured a surprising 2-1 victory over visitors Sevilla at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Saturday night.

Sadiq’s 55th-minute goal was the difference between both clubs as Almeria continue a modest start to their La Liga campaign which has now seen only one loss (2-1) to defending champions Real Madrid.

Sevilla did start as the brighter of the two sides at the Power Horse Stadium, with midfield star Oliver Torres deservedly edging them in front.

However, the hosts reacted smartly to that early setback before the break, as Largie Ramazani eventually poked them level just before the interval.

That set the tie on a knife edge after the restart with man of the moment Umar Sadiq producing a deadly finish to clinch all three points for Almeria.

Sadiq Umar has now scored 40 goals and 13 assists in 77 matches.

The Super Eagles striker was as impressive and hardworking as ever in the win against Sevilla, with the 25-year-old recording a total of one (1) shot on target, two (2) shots off target, one (1) blocked shot and one (1) big chance missed.

The Almeria top scorer from last season also got involved in the general play, feeding off two (2) key passes and created one (1) big chance from his 27 touches all through the game.

Sadiq also helped the team defensively contesting 14 duels all match as well as committing four (4) fouls.

Almeria will be in action again on Monday, September 5 when they will visit Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorilla in a bid to continue their good run in the league.

Sadiq looks increasingly likely to stay at Almeria in the coming days despite widespread transfer interest in the Nigerian international in recent weeks.