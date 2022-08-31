Salisu Yusuf: We’ll overcome Ghana’s Galaxies in Abuja

Super Eagles B coach Salisu Yusuf has yet said his wards will overcome Ghana’s Black Galaxies in their African Nations Championships (CHAN) second leg tie this weekend even as he lamented the mistakes that cost the team’s 2-0 first leg defeat on Sunday in the Cape Coast.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s second leg match in Abuja, Yusuf said his wards have the capacity to turn the tide particularly if they assert themselves in the decisive match.

“After the game (in Cape Coast), I told the players that they really worked hard because there was no moment in that game that Ghanaians outplayed us,” Yusuf said in a filmed interview with Super Eagles B Team Media Officer (TMO) Pius Ayinor.“We made mistake for the second goal and the first goal was a penalty and since the referee gave the penalty, there was nothing we can do about it.”

The Black Galaxies took the lead through Daniel Barnieh in the 50th minute from the penalty spot as Beninese referee Issa Mouhamed punished a Nigerian infringement in the eighteen-yard box while Seidu Suraj added the second with barely five minutes left after his close range shot was punched into the net by goalkeeper Adeyinka Adewale.

“The second goal came towards the end of the match but I still believe that the players can overcome the Ghanaians if they put more efforts,“ Yusuf continued. “For us to overwhelm the Ghanaians (in Abuja) we have to add more efforts and I believe the players will do just that.”

Yusuf hinted the 22 players in camp are in good frame of mind bar injured Enyimba striker Sadiq Abubakar who is being attended to by the team medical staff.

“We will do everything to overcome the Ghanaians,” Yusuf further said. “The only assurance we can give to Nigerians now is that ‘ we are going to work very hard to see that happen (to turn the tide in Nigeria’s favour) and I’m confident of the group.

“Though we came together just two weeks, they put up a good fight (in the first leg) and I know that in this second game, they are going to do better,” he added.