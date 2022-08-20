Samuel Eto’o hails Asamoah Gyan’s bid to return to Black Stars

Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o is delighted to learn that Asamoah Gyan is eyeing a return to Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars.

Gyan, who has not played for the Black Stars in three years, has expressed a desire to make a comeback and compete in the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The legendary striker hasn’t played in almost a year, but he’s optimistic about getting back into shape and being considered by Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Since the interview, Ghanaians have voiced their opinions, with majority against Gyan’s return, but Eto’o Eto’o, now president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, said on TV3 that he is happy that Ghana’s all-time top scorer wants to play in Qatar.

However, Eto’o added that the decision to include Gyan is in the hands of Otto Addo, who will name Ghana’s final World Cup squad.

“I am happy that Asamoah Gyan has the desire to return [to the Black Stars]. Asamoah Gyan’s place in the World Cup is the decision of the coach,” Eto’o said.

Gyan has six goals at the World Cup, making him Africa’s leading scorer.

Ghana will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage of the World Cup, which begins on November 20.

Eto’o, a Qatar Legacy Ambassador, is in Ghana for a two-day working visit.