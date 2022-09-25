Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli appoint former Ah Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane as coach

Pitso Mosimane, a former manager of Egyptian giants, Al Ahly, has been named head coach of Al Ahli Jeddah, a major Saudi club, the latter said on Sunday.

Mosimane had led Cairo record-setting side for nearly two years before leaving Al Ahly by mutual consent back in June. The Red Devils reached three consecutive CAF Champions League finals during Mosimane’s 21-month reign, winning the competition in the years 2020 and 2021.

Additionally, he had led the squad to two consecutive CAF Super Cup titles, two consecutive bronze medals at the FIFA Club World Cup, the Egypt Cup, and the Egyptian Super Cup.

Coaching the Egyptian giants was his first outside his country of South Africa. He earlier led Mamelodi Sundowns to the 2016 African Champions League title, which earned him the 2016 Best African Club Coach of the Year award. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder’s managerial career, which has taken him from Sundowns to Al Ahly via SuperSport United and the length of the continent, has produced a total of 21 titles for the three clubs.

When his former employers fired his successor, Portuguese manager Ricardo Soares, after only two months on the job, rumours in Egypt suggested that he would make a comeback to Ahly but will however now be tasked with returning the Saudi Arabian side to contention in the top flight after they were relegated to the second division last season.