Sebastian Kehl: Marco Reus’ World Cup not ‘in danger’ after ankle injury

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl allayed fears Marco Reus could miss the World Cup after the forward sustained an ankle injury against Schalke.

Reus’ struggles with injuries are well-documented, and it appeared he had suffered another devastating blow when he came off the field on a stretcher in the first half of Saturday’s Revierderby.

The initial outlook for Reus, who was in tears as he left the pitch, was not positive, with Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic telling Sky Sport after the game: “It looks as if the ligaments were injured. Of course, he was very disappointed and was in a lot of pain.”

Reus was absent from Germany’s victorious 2014 World Cup campaign with another ankle injury, but Kehl is confident he will be fit for the upcoming edition in Qatar.

“It was a shock for us, too, but I can give a little ‘all clear’,” he told SPORT1. “The examinations showed no fracture, just a lateral ligament injury at the ankle.

“[It is] not so difficult that the World Cup is in danger.”

Reus was making his 250th Bundesliga appearance for Dortmund on Saturday, and BVB earned a 1-0 win over their bitter rivals in his absence.

Youssoufa Moukoko’s winner – making him the youngest Revierderby goalscorer at 17 years old – gave Dortmund four wins in a row in this fixture for the first time since a run of eight between 1964 and 1967.