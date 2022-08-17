Serie A side Verona fined for racist chants against Victor Osimhen

In a bid to end and discourage racism, the league’s disciplinary commission has fined Verona 12,000 euros ($12,200) for insulting chants directed at the Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

Recall that the Super Eagle star suffered racist abuse from the stands during a Serie A match at Hellas Verona at the weekend.

The home fans were not happy seeing the Nigerian striker on their pitch and chants were made to slow his game down in the duel.

Osimhen did not allow the chants to weigh him down in the tie as he even made a celebration to troll Verona fans.

Last season, Verona were ordered to close a section of their stadium for one match after racist chants from a section of their supporters.