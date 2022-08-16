Seyi Akinwunmi backs NFF elective congress

The First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, said he is statutorily bound to support the calls for the staging of the federation’s election on or before September 20 in complete adherence to the NFF Statutes.

There had been speculations that that the current Amaju Pinnick-led NFF board was plotting to elongate its tenure beyond the September termination date but Akinwunmi on Monday distanced himself from such unconstitutional method.

He counselled that Executive Committee must uphold the supremacy of the NFF Congress amid calls by majority for an election to be held within the life span of the current board.

The Lagos State Football Association boss yesterday declared his position for the staging of the polls in September in video clip shared across several platforms .

He said:” As you are all aware, there has been a dark cloud of uncertainties surrounding the administration of our football in the past few months. I wish to make it abundantly clear that I support the total adherence to the NFF Statutes, the supremacy of the congress and the commitment that NFF elections be held on or before 20 September 2022. As a football family, this is yet another time when we are called upon to come together and put football first.

“By virtue of NFF Statues, the Annual General Assembly as currently constituted is the supreme legislative body for the NFF. Indeed, the Executive Committee holds the office at the behest of Congress.”

Akinwunmi, reputed for his grassroots football development efforts, revealed that the process that would lead to the staging of the polls will begin with the Annual General Assembly slated to hold on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Lagos.

“The Congress has been informed by the NFF General Secretary that after the botched AGA earlier fixed for 16th August 2022 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a fresh one has now been slated for 18th of August, 2022 in Lagos. As the Chairman of Lagos State Football Association FA, I look forward to receiving you at the Centre of Excellence,” he added.