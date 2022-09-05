Seyi Akinwunmi: I’m equipped to lead the NFF

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi (BSA), yesterday in Lagos said he is prepared and equipped to lead the Nigeria Football Federation, having learnt the rope from bottom to the top.

Speaking in the Lagos declaration of his NFF President ambition tagged ‘Football First’, the Lagos State FA chairman, said he’s been through all the facets of football; right from the grassroots and youths’ football to state FA, and state and national committees up to the NFF, where has served in the capacity of First Vice President for eight years, hence possess the experience to make a difference as the NFF boss.

Speaking at the Baguada Kaltho Press Centre Alausa, the chairman of the NFF Reform Committee, unveiled his four-point agenda to reposition Nigerian football.

“I have high respect for all others contesting for the same position but no one can boost of the kind of experience I have over the years in the game,” he said.“I am well equipped because from the bottom, I climbed up the ladder with wealth of experiences in various areas of the game. I am ready to bring my all to make the game get better.”

He also added he would use his four cardinal pillars including Grassroots Development, Business of football, Infrastructure and Technology to reposition the game.

At the event yesterday was Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho and Nigeria Referee Association President Tade Azeez .

Meanwhile, Omotosho, has said that Lagos State was in support of Akinwunmi’s ambition in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the media briefing.

“The support for Akinwunmi is not just for Lagosians, but it is for all lovers of football all over Nigeria,” he said. “Nigerians have great passion for football and it must be administered by people of integrity and people who can see into the future.”

He added: “We want improvement in our football, so everyone not just Lagosians are in full support of Akinwunmi because of his credentials.Some people have described Akinwunmi’s credentials as intimidating, but I will just say that it is putting a round peg in a round hole.”