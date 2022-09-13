Sporting defeat Tottenham in Champions League with two late goals

Tottenham Hotspurs conceded two injury-time goals as the English side slumped to a UEFA Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon.

Both teams observed a minute’s silence before the match, as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Paulinho headed in from Pedro Goncalves’ left-wing corner to put Sporting Lisbon ahead in the 91st minute while substitute, Arthur Gomes’ incredible low strike doubled the lead for the Portuguese side in the 93rd minute as Sporting scored twice from their six shots on target

Tottenham had the majority of chances on the night but could not take them as Antonio Conte’s men looked on course to earn a point in Portugal until they conceded two goals in three stoppage minutes.

Richarlison who scored twice in the 2-0 home victory over Marseille last week, put the ball in the Sporting Lisbon net but was denied his third Champions League goal of the season as he was caught offside.

The Brazilian also had chances in the second half but twice put his efforts just wide.

Emerson Royal twice had shots saved by Adan, who also made a fantastic stop at full stretch to save Kane’s powerful angled strike.

Ivan Perisic also headed just wide and produced an excellent low cross which Kane couldn’t get to as Sporting Lisbon held on to hand Spurs their first loss of the season.