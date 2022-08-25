Sunday Dare: NFF general assembly to decide on expanded federation

One of the key recommendations of the 10 Year Football Development Masterplan report is the expansion of the NFF General Assembly and Executive Committee.

The report suggested an expansion of the voting delegates at the NFF elective congress from forty four (44) to one hundred and eleven (111) and a slight increase in the number of Executive Committee members from fifteen (15) to sixteen (16), to accommodate a woman in line with FIFA’s thinking and new global practice.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said the final decision on this recommendation lies with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) General Assembly.

Speaking on Tuesday at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja during the presentation of the Masterplan report to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister affirmed that only the NFF Congress can make the expansion a reality.

“Mr President has called for fairness and equitable representation of stakeholders in our football administration and the Masterplan report also recommended the expansion of the constituents for the NFF elective congress and Executive Committee to make it meet new realities and needs.

“The report called for the increase of the NFF elective congress voting delegates to 111 and the Executive Committee to 16.

“The NFF Congress (General Assembly) will have to make final decision on this,” Dare stated.