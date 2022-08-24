Sunday Oliseh quits German club after two months

The former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has announced his resignation after German Regionalliga team, SV Straelen, lost for the fifth time in as many games.

Fortuna Düsseldorf II defeated Straelen 2-0 with Oliseh miffed by his players’ display. The announcement of his resignation followed the result as the team scored just once in five league games and conceded seven times, to the expected displeasure of the former Nigeria captain.

Oliseh, according to SV Straelen sporting website, announced his resignation after the defeat on Saturday. He is believed to have placed a call through to the President of the club, Hermann Tecklenburg and announced his decision.

The team’s major highlight under Oliseh was said to be a 4-3 loss to Bundesliga 2 side, St. Pauli.

Straelen’s Sporting Director, Kevin Wolze who has taken over the coaching duties of the team made the announcement to the players during Sunday’s training session.

“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” said Wolze.

“Obviously things have changed in the meantime. We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table. In addition, the squad is standing. We will take the necessary time to find a suitable successor,” he concluded.