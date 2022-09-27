Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro confident of victory against Algeria

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will emerge victorious against the Desert Foxes when both teams clash on Tuesday.

Both African giants will clash at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran with kick-off billed for 8pm Nigeria time.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The Super Eagles, going into the match, are yet to record a win i their last three encounters against the North Africans.

Coach Pesiero, however, believed that narrative could end when both teams take on each other on Tuesday.

“We trained well, we have been trying to introduce some new dynamics, some new methods that will be good for our team. The players have adapted well. The players have adapted well both on and off the pitch,” Peseiro told NFF TV.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

“We are going to play against a good team, it won’t be easy but we have quality. We will fight hard to beat them,” he added.

Quizzed about the injured players and how much of a miss they will be, Peseiro said the team has quality players to fill in for the injured ones.