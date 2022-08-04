Super Eagles to face Portugal in international friendly

Nigeria will face 2016 European champions, Portugal, in an international friendly scheduled to hold in September.

This was revealed by Nigeria Football Federation Secretary General, Muhammad Sanusi.

The three-time African champions were initially scheduled to play Guinea Bissau in a double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the FIFA international break.

But with the qualifiers postponed until March 2023 by the Confederation of African Football last month, the NFF are busy arranging a grade A friendly for the Super Eagles.

According to Sanusi, discussion with the Portuguese FA for the friendly game between Nigeria and Portugal is in top gear.

“We are working on arranging a grade A friendly game with Portugal ahead of next FIFA window,” Sanusi said.

“Following the postponement of the AFCON a friendly game is necessary for the Eagles.

“Arrangements are in full gear and we are close to finalising the details. Once that is done a statement will be released by the Nigeria Football Federation.”

It will be the first time that Nigeria and Portugal will meet at the senior level even though both countries played against each other three times at the U-20 World Cup with Portugal winning all three meetings (twice in 1989 and 2013).

Coincidentally, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team are in the same group with Ghana, who beat Nigeria to the World Cup ticket after playing a 1-1 draw with Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja in March.