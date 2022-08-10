Super Eagles midfielder joins Austrian club from Bologna

Super Eagles midfielder Kingsley Michael has joined Austrian club SV Reid to revive his career from Serie A club, Bologna.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has been struggling to stake a claim at Siniša Mihajlović’s team since arriving at Renato Dall’Ara Stadium on 29 August 2017.

Michael has been sent to various loans to Serie B outfits Perugia, Cremonese, and Reggina where he featured 38 times and scored one goal for the three-second division teams.

The Owerri-born midfielder suffered a long-term injury last October and is hoping to get his career back on track and decided to leave Bologna on loan till the end of the season to SV Reid.

Michael’s battle with injuries has also not helped his progress in Europe but the Serie A side wants him back in the fold but is not sure of his place in the side for this season.

“Due to the injuries in the past few weeks, we had to take action, especially in central midfield,’” SV Reid said in a statement.

“We deliberately took our time in our search to find a player who fits our requirements profile. We think we’ve found that type of player in Kingsley Michael.

“He is dynamic and aggressive in duels. It’s a win-win situation for both Bologna and us. Kingsley Michael gets game to practice with us, we get a very good player.”

Michael, capped once by the Super Eagles against Cape Verde made his Serie A debut for Bologna on the opening day of the 2019–20 season, he started the game against Verona on 25 August 2019 and went on to feature three times in total.

Former Flying Eagles midfielder will be hoping to prove his worth this season beginning with when SV Reid travels to Wörthersee Stadion to face SK Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday encounter.