Super Eagles players react after Cyriel Dessers joins Serie A new boys

Super Eagles players led by vice-captain William Troost-Ekong reacted on social media after Cyriel Dessers joined new Serie A boys Cremonese from KRC Genk.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international has started the season on a high note scoring three goals from four games for the Blue and White before he bid farewell in their Belgian Pro League fixture against KAS Eupen on Saturday.

Dessers has been in impressive form since the last term where he 20 goals in 41 appearances helping his former side Feyenoord to reach the median Europa League Conferences final by losing 1-0 to eventual winners AS Roma.

The new Super Eagles goal poacher has been linked with a move away from Genk after struggling to hold down a starting shirt at Luminus Arena after spending a season-long loan at Feyenoord.

Genk were eager to keep Dessers at Luminus Arena but the former Heracles Almelo was determined to leave the Smurfs but newly promoted Serie A outfit Cremonese parted with €6.5m to sign the talented striker after they confirmed the signing via The Grigiorossi official website.

The statement read in part: “US Cremonese announces that it has definitively acquired the right to Cyriel Dessers ‘ sports performances from KRC Genk.

“Born in Tongeren (Belgium) on 8 December 1994, a forward, Dessers is the top scorer of the 2021/22 edition of the Conference League thanks to the 10 goals he scored with the Feyenoord shirt, where he played on loan for a season.

“With a Belgian passport and a naturalized Nigerian with the national team of the African country, he has so far collected 3 appearances with one goal.”

Dessers also took his Instagram handle to share his picture by saying “Serie A, see you soon! Very happy to be here, go Cremo! 🇮🇹

Terem Moffi and Nantes superstar Moses Simon Tobi Lawal and Shawn Adewoye congratulate their fellow national teammate.

Dessers will joins another Nigerian, David Okereke at the club as Cremonese will kick off their top-flight campaign with an away game against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.