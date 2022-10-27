Super Eagles star Ola Aina ruled out till next year with injury

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, has been ruled out of action till January 2023 because of a hamstring injury.

Aina has been decent for Torino this season, making ten Serie A appearances for Torino. The Nigerian fullback scored over the weekend in the Bulls’ 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Unfortunately, Aina faces a layoff after he sustained an injury in training. According to Tuttosport as per Milan News, the 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury that will see him out of action for the rest of the year.

The injury will see him miss all of Torino’s games before the World Cup. Aina would be unavailable for the fixtures against AC Milan, Bologna, Roma, and Sampdoria.

However, Aina should be back and fully fit by January, as hamstring injuries typically take 4-6 weeks to heal. The Chelsea Academy product should be available for selection when Torino take on Verona in their first game of 2023.