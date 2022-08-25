Super Eagles static on FIFA ranking

Former African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, retained her place in the latest world football governing body, FIFA, monthly ranking.

The Jose Peseiro lads held on tightly to 31st position in the world and fifth best country on the African continent.

African champions, Terenga Lions of Senegal, lead the pack ahead of Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

In the Top 50, almost nothing has changed from the previous edition: Brazil (1st, -), Belgium (2nd, -) and Argentina (3rd, -) still occupy the podium places, while their immediate pursuers remain in the same order they were in June.

Outside the Top 100, in addition to the aforementioned African duo, Mozambique (116th, plus 2) and Angola (120th, plus 2) also made up ground among CAF sides, as did Bermuda (168th, plus 2) in Concacaf.

With a raft of international games to come, in September in particular, a lot more movement can be expected in the next edition.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on October 6, 2022.