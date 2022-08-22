Taiwo Awoniyi: I’ll make Nigeria proud in Premier League

Taiwo Awoniyi has vowed to make his country and family “proud” after recently scoring his first goal for Nottingham Forest.

The 25-year-old made the £17.5million switch to Trentside from Union Berlin, becoming the club’s record transfer before Morgan Gibbs-White’s £42.5m arrival.

He was handed his first start at the City Ground and it could not have gone better as he secured the winner against West Ham last weekend.

With just two games in, he is keen to continue doing what he knows he’s capable of, in his bid to help the Reds excel on their return to the top flight.

“I know how much Nigerians love the English Premier League, I know how much they watch the game,” Awoniyi said.

“For me being here, being a player of Nottingham Forest, and also coming from Nigeria, I just want to make myself and my country proud. I believe it, it all boils down to what I do here so if everything goes well I believe a lot of Nigerians will be following.

“Of course, I know all my family and my friends are looking forward to it as well.”