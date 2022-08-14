Taiwo Awoniyi scores in Nottingham’s victory vs West Ham

After a 23-year hiatus, the Premier League returned to the City Ground, and Nottingham Forest celebrated by beating West Ham 1-0 thanks to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi.

After Jesse Lingard’s shot was deflected into his path by Hammers defender Ben Johnson, Forest’s record signing from this summer, Awoniyi, finished it off with a first-time effort.

Forest’s other hero was goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who saved a penalty kick from Declan Rice in the second half.

The Hammers could also reflect on two strikes from distance that hit the crossbar and another excellent Henderson save from Tomas Soucek as they started the season with successive defeats.

However, for Forest and their boss Steve Cooper, it was another unforgettable day for a club who were bottom of the Championship less than 12 months ago.

Spurred on by a frenzied home crowd, Forest started on the front foot and had enough to keep West Ham at bay even after their energetic early efforts started to slow.