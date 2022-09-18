Tammy Abraham uses Erling Haaland goalscoring exploits as ‘secret motivation’

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has been inspired by Erling Haaland’s goalscoring feats and wants to scale the same heights as the Manchester City forward.

Abraham, who was called up to England’s latest squad on Thursday, joined Roma from Chelsea ahead of the 2021-22 campaign and scored 27 goals across all competitions in his maiden season.

Haaland has hit the ground running at Manchester City since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in June, hitting 14 goals in his first 10 games.

Abraham, 24, watches Haaland closely and hopes he can eventually be likened to the Norway international.

“There is something in me saying I want to do even better,” Abraham told the Mail on Sunday. “As a character, that’s how I thrive.

“I look at Erling Haaland, who is the most talked about player in the world right now. I use it as a secret motivation, to try to reach that level, hit those targets. Other players’ success is what gets me going.”

Abraham joined a growing list of British players to sign for continental European clubs when he swapped Stamford Bridge for the Stadio Olimpico, and he cited Jadon Sancho’s successful spell at Borussia Dortmund as a pivotal factor in his decision.

“If you’d told me a couple of years ago I’d be playing in Italy, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Abraham said. “Leaving Chelsea was difficult, it’s where I’d grown up from the age of seven.

“I didn’t know much about Italian football but it has helped me develop as a player and as a man. I’ve come out of my comfort zone and don’t have any regrets. I love the life and it’s brought out another side to my game.

“People might have been scared of change. Everyone likes to be in a comfortable place but sometimes you can have regrets if you don’t try it. Whatever happens with the rest of my career, I can look back and be proud of playing and living in Italy, experiencing a different life.

“Sancho is a great example. At the time he went to Dortmund, I thought: ‘Why?’ But he did brilliantly and it’s given others the confidence to do it. Jude Bellingham followed him to Dortmund, me and [Fikayo] Tomori are in Italy. We’re playing well, banging on the door. I believe Sancho opened many people’s eyes.”