Thiago Alcantara to be sidelined for six weeks with hamstring injury

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly expected to be out of action for up to six weeks after sustaining hamstring injury in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fulham.

Alcantara was subbed off after 50 minutes of the Premier League opener, limping off the pitch while feeling his hamstring.

And according to The Athletic the former Bayern Munich star is set to be out until mid-September.

That will mean Thiago misses the upcoming Premier League games against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Everton and Wolves.

The news is a major blow for Jurgen Klopp, who has already seen his midfield options reduced by injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones.

However, Klopp has but insisted he would not panic his way into the transfer market to sign a replacement should the injury be a serious one

Asked following the 2-2 draw with Fulham whether the situation would force Liverpool to buy another midfielder, Klopp said: “A transfer must make sense now and in the long-term. We have eight midfielders. We still have enough midfielders. It’s not that we lack midfielders, it’s just some of them are injured.

“This isn’t a good situation, I don’t like it at all. We have to see how we react on that, but for sure not panic.”

Alcantara has endured a number of setbacks since arriving at Anfield from Bayern Munich for £25 million two years ago.

Injury and illness limited him to just 24 league outings in 2020-21 and he featured in just 25 out of 38 last season.