Thiago Silva happy for Fikayo Tomori over AC Milan success

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has showered encomium on Fikayo Tomori ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League clash against AC Milan.

Tomori has blossomed at AC Milan since joined the Serie A champions from Chelsea in January 2020.

He said in a press conference about their back line: “For sure [Fikayo] Tomori. I have met him and stuck with him for some months [at Chelsea] before he decided to join Milan.

“I knew it wouldn’t have been easy for him to change country and culture, but he proved to be very good. He has consolidated his ability and skills, and I always say for a defender, the best football school you could have is here in Italy.

“I’m happy for him because he is a very developed and grown-up player. There is going to be great emotion tomorrow night. My wife was very moved when we were in London, and we played against Milan.

“So for sure, tomorrow night, my wife will cry for the emotion, but in the end, I hope we will be able to laugh together after a win. That is the most important part of tomorrow.”