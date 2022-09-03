Thomas Tuchel hopes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can finally break Chelsea No. 9 curse

Thomas Tuchel is adamant that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will score plenty of goals for Chelsea when he returns from injury, despite the striker claiming the cursed No. 9 shirt.

The Blues host West Ham on Saturday having suffered defeat to Southampton in midweek, meaning they have now lost as many games as they have won this season.

Aubameyang, 33, moved to Stamford Bridge on deadline day and will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata in taking the No9.

He will sit out against the Hammers with a fractured jaw but will be hoping to recapture the form that won him the captain’s armband at Arsenal when he makes his comeback — possibly as early as next week.

Neither of his predecessors were able to live up to their billing but Tuchel is hopeful that the goals will start flowing for his new man.

He said: “Auba is always happy to fight for something and accept the challenge. The more challenges he has, the better it is.

“I know him as a person with an open heart. A very positive influence in any group. He is happy to be on the pitch and score goals; this is what we want.”

When asked about the cursed No9 shirt, Tuchel added: “It’s on us to prove it, for me to find a position, to create enough support for him and on him to finish our attacks.

“He is not afraid of the past and what a number means. He is ready to write his own history.”

Chelsea have only found the back of the net six times in five games and have flattered to deceive in many of their recent outings.

Against West Ham — who themselves have scored just twice all season — Tuchel will be hopeful his side can put down a marker of intent with the transfer window now slammed shut.

“We need to toughen up,” added the German. “We will use the end of the transfer period and the energy and stability when you know who’s in the squad and who fights for what.

“West Ham look very strong. They are a very physical team with a good team spirit. They know what they are.

“They have periods where they can create huge moments within minutes and they have moments where they dig in and defend deep and can hurt you on counter-attacks.”

Having conceded eight goals already, pressure is building on the former Borussia Dortmund coach, who is adamant they have already fallen out of the title race.

He said: “Before we talk about the title, we should be ready to challenge West Ham for a win. There’s too many points dropped already to talk about big things.

“We need a turnaround in this season. I think we are a club in transition, we are paying a price for the last half a year of insecurity.

“We have periods in every game where we play okay, we have periods in every game where we don’t play okay. The pressure is on and the responsibility is on me.”

Despite his opposite number playing down his side’s performance levels, David Moyes insists that playing Chelsea is never an easy task.

West Ham sit 14th in the Premier League table and have picked up just one victory this season.

But after claiming a valuable point off high-flying Tottenham on Wednesday, the Hammers will be hopeful of picking up a result over another London rival.

“Chelsea are always a big opponent for whoever plays them. They have some really fantastic players. They’re trying to put together a good team,” Moyes said.

“If you look at the changes Chelsea have had to make over the last year or two. There’s big changes there and sometimes changes take a little bit of time.

On his own side, the Scotsman said: “I think we’ve tried to bring in players that can keep us near the top end, we have to do that. The top clubs have done that also.

“It’s telling us we are getting closer. In recent years, Chelsea have been world champions, European champions.”

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 16 home league games against West Ham, going down 1-0 in November 2019.

Chelsea have lost twice already in the Premier League this season — only once in the history of the competition have the Blues lost as many as three of their first six matches, doing so in the 2015-16 campaign.

West Ham manager David Moyes has won none of his 17 league away games at Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling has been involved in more Premier League goals against the Hammers than he has any other opponent (eight goals, six assists).

Since his Premier League debut in February 2020, only Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have more league goals for West Ham than Tomas Soucek.