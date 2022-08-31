Timo Werner scores first-half hat-trick for RB Leipzig

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner has shown the Premier League side what they missing when he scored a first-half hat-trick for RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The striker was in lethal form as he led the way in an 8-0 thrashing of minnows Teutonia Ottensen.

This was coming in the same night Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 1-2 to Southampton at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The Sun reports that Andre Silva, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo also netted in the first-round German Cup clash.

But it was Werner who walked off with the match ball, with the ace now on four goals in as many games since his Leipzig return.

Werner – who also bagged an assist on Tuesday night – rejoined the Bundesliga giants from Chelsea over the summer for £25million.

That was just two years after the Blues paid £47.5m to sign him from Leipzig in the first place.

Werner struggled to light up Stamford Bridge despite winning the Champions League in his first season.

The Germany international ended up with just 10 league goals and 23 in all competitions, but the Blues could have ended up using his finishing in their shock 2-1 defeat at Southampton.

Chelsea led through Raheem Sterling’s strike but the Saints put efforts to go home with three points when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong scored before the half time.