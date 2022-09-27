Torino to extend Ola Aina’s contract

Torino president Urbano Cairo and sporting director Davide Vagnati are set to open negotiations with Ola Aina towards extending the Nigerian defender’s contract, according to Calcio Mercato.

Aina is in the last lap of his contract with Torino, with the four-year deal he signed in 2019 expiring in June 2023.

With Wilfried Singo, Valentino Lazaro, and Mergim Vojvoda options for Torino at right-back, Aina is not the first-choice full-back for manager Ivan Juric.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

But the Super Eagles star has made six appearances for the Grenades in Serie A, and the club will have to decide whether to offer him a contract extension.

After excelling at the Chelsea youth academy, Aina earned a professional contract at Stamford Bridge in 2016.

The versatile full-back failed to nail a starting spot for the Blues and after a temporary spell at Hull City, he joined Torino on loan in 2018.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

The Nigeria international impressed in Turin and sealed a permanent transfer in 2019 for a reported €9.80 million.

Aina spent the 2020/2021 season on loan at Fulham but he could not earn a permanent contract in London after the English side got relegated from the Premier League.

Still held in high esteem in England, Aina was a subject of transfer interest from a couple of Premier League clubs including West Ham in the summer.