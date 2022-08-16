Tottenham appoint Leonardo Gabbanini as new chief scout

Tottenham have signed Leonardo Gabbanini, formerly of Watford, as their new chief scout.

The Italian has departed his role with Watford and Udinese, who are owned by the same family, since earlier this summer.

The Evening Standard reports that Gabbanini is set to work with managing director Fabio Paritici.

The two are the ones who will be scouting and signing the players that manager Antonio Conte desires in the coming transfer windows.

Paritici has been busy for Spurs this summer, with another signing imminent.

The club are close to securing Udinese’s Destiny Udogie, with the Italian left-back set to go back on loan to the Serie A club for this season.