Tottenham boss: Newcastle’s defeat doesn’t affect my commitment

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has said he was committed to the club’s project.
The Italian, who is known for having a short shelf-life at most of his clubs, has not been happy with their recent results.
Spurs were battered by Manchester United in midweek, and lost 2-1 to Newcastle United at home on Sunday in the league.
Post-game, Conte was asked if he has time and patience to get things right at the London club.
He responded to reporters: “Yeah, for sure, this type of situation makes me frustrated because I would like to play this type of game, also in the Champions League, with the best team and then to have on the bench three, four or five good substitutions and not to try to invent situations you understand? But we knew this, and when I spoke before, I always said look we have just started the process for Tottenham to bring Tottenham into the best position to be more competitive to fight for something important, we have just started.
“For this reason, we need to cope with this situation. For me, it is not easy, it is not simple, but we have to cope and to manage the situation with experience and stay together. Today I don’t have complaints about the attitude, will and desire of the players because every single player performed. The attitude and effort was really strong and really big, but sometimes it is not enough. Tonight it was not enough to avoid a loss.”
