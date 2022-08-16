Tottenham sign Destiny Udogie from Udinese

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese, where he will spend the 2022-23 season.

The defender has signed a five-year deal with the north London side and spent last season on loan at Udinese from Hellas Verona, a deal that turned permanent in July.

Spurs have paid a reported £15m to sign the left-back, who becomes Antonio Conte’s seventh recruit of the transfer window.

Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Djed Spence, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Clement Lenglet have already signed for Spurs, who began the Premier League season with victory against Southampton before Sunday’s draw with Chelsea.

Udogie missed Udinese’s opening match of the Serie A season, a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan, but is expected to be a crucial part of the team’s campaign.

He had already spoken about his move to Tottenham, telling TuttoMercatoWeb: “I am very happy. It’s a good feeling to go to the Premier League, to work with Conte, to sign with Tottenham. I am convinced that with Mr. Conte I will be able to grow again.

“For now, however, it is also important to return on loan to Udinese, I want to have a good season.”