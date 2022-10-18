Transfer window: Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech back on AC Milan agenda

Chelsea midfielder, Hakim Ziyech, is again being linked with AC Milan.
TMW says Sebastien Ledure, a Belgian lawyer who recently oversaw Romelu Lukaku’s move from Chelsea to Inter in the summer, was present this morning at Casa Milan for a meeting with the Rossoneri management.
Ledure has a good relationship with Chelsea’s owners and worked with the Roc Nations agency on the aforementioned transfer of Lukaku and, in addition, he is helping Ziyech in negotiations after the Moroccan’s separation from his former agent.
As such, Ledure’s presence in Milan today could mean Ziyech is on the agenda for the January transfer market for the Rossonero.