Trevor Chalobah has two options to leave Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Trevor Chalobah has ended up on the radar of the two Milan giants, who are looking for a potential defensive reinforcement. Milan and Inter are set to contest a derby for the player in the final days of the market.

Inter and Milan have delayed the signing of a new centre-back until the days before the close of the transfer window, and the Chelsea defender could become a good option.

Chalobah, 23, came through Chelsea’s youth academy, but has played out on loan for three successive seasons (Ipswich, Huddersfield and Lorient). He reached 20 Premier League appearances last season, but knows that the door to a starting place in Tuchel’s side is not open to him.

Chalobah’s desire for more playing time coincides with Milan and Inter’s need for a defender. Both have waited until the end of the transfer window in a bid to land a defender at a low cost, which would be possible with Chalobah’s loan move. Chelsea, who still believe in his potential, are reluctant to transfer him.

Inter were the first team to make a move for Chalobah. The ‘Nerazzurri’ are looking for a new centre-back to make up for the departure of Andrea Ranocchia. Marotta’s main ambition is to add a centre-back to join Skriniar and Bastoni in the long term, as the other current starter, De Vrij, is out of contract in 2023.

Up until a week ago, Inter were looking at two options: Manuel Akanji as their first choice and Francesco Acerbi as a cheap alternative. Chalobah has emerged as a highly coveted third option who would also fit perfectly into Inzaghi’s system, as he has played his entire career in a back three.

A few days ago, however, eternal rivals Milan joined the race. The Italian champions refused to renew Romagnoli at the end of the season and, coupled with Kjaer’s absence from an eight-month injury, they are forced to turn to the market.