U17WWC: Flamingos battle USA for semi-final spot

The Flamingos will on Friday slug it out with the United States of America for a place in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The nation’s women U-17 national team qualified for the quarter-finals following a 2-1 win over Chile in their third Group B encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to finish second with six points behind Germany who claimed maximum points in the group.

The game against the Americans who finished top of Group A ahead of Brazil with seven points is expected to be a stern test for the Nigerians.

The Americans are one of the free-scoring teams in the tournament after scoring a total of 13 goals and conceding just once in the group stage. They thrashed hosts India 8-0 in their opening match, played a 1-1 draw against Brazil while also trouncing Morocco 4-0 in their final group game.

The Flamingos are attempting to make their first semi-finals of the competition after three attempts while the Americans will be hoping to reach the same stage of the competition only for the second time since the first edition in 2008 where they finished as runners-up.