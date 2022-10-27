The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has praised the Flamingoes despite the team’s defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.
The team failed to clinch a spot in the final at the ongoing World Cup in India losing 6-5 on penalty shootout to the South Americans.
The game, in regular time, had ended in a stalemate as both teams made efforts at breaking through their defenses and getting a goal to no avail.
Gusau, who had traveled to Goa to support the girls, took to his Twitter account to laud the ladies for what he described as an ‘amazing performance’.
“Amazing performance by the girls and I’m very proud of them despite the outcome of the match. Their development and welfare remains a priority to us. Well done girls👏 #SoarFlamingos,” Gusau wrote on his Twitter handle.
The Flamingos are billed to take on Germany in the third-place match on Friday.
