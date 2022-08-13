U20 WWC: Nigeria beat France 1-0 to win opener

Nigeria beat France 1-0 in their opening Group C match at the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica on Thursday.

A goal from Flourish Sabastine after 85 minutes was enough to give the Falconets all three points over France – the latter’s first ever group-stage defeat at the finals.

Severe weather conditions at the National Stadium in San Jose, including heavy rainfall and gusts of wind, halted the game for almost an hour in the 21st minute.

However, slick passing helped Nigeria to dominate and stun the Europeans late on.

The West Africans’ next group match is against South Korea, who beat Canada 2-0 in their first game, on Sunday.