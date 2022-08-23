U20WWC: Falconets complacent vs Netherlands – Chris Danjuma

After watching his lads losing 2-0 to Netherlands in the quarterfinal of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, Falconets coach Christopher Danjuma has attributed their exit to poor finishing.

The coach who, however, hailed his lads for their good run in the tournament lamented their inability to convert most of the begging chances against the Dutch girls.

“I think we failed to utilize most of our chances in the game and this really cost us the match. I think this is what happened when you failed to use your chances when it mattered,” he said after the match.

Falconets bowed out of the World Cup with consecutive first-half goals to Netherlands in their quarter-final match in Alajuela.

Flourish Sabastine, who scored Nigeria’s three-point winner against France in the opening match of Group C, was cynically stopped in the Dutch’s box in the 7th minute, but just as she did all night, Araya looked away unimpressed.

Four minutes later, the Dutch were ahead, when Zera Hulswit rammed a perfect dipping shot beyond Omini Oyono as the conquerors of the USA pulled away on the counter-attack.

Defeat meant elimination for a team that had won all three group phase matches, scoring five goals and conceding only one.