U20WWC: We aren’t ready to go home – Esther Onyenezide

Nigerian midfielder Esther Onyenezide says the Falconets will do everything to secure a semi-final ticket at the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets will face their Dutch counterparts at the Alajuela for a place in the last four of the tournament.

Christopher Danjuma’s side reached the last eight after topping Group C with nine points following wins against France, South Korea and Canada.

Onyenezide, who has three goals in the tournament already, insists that the team is determined to continue their impressive run in the tournament.

“We’ll bring out our best and double our efforts, because this is where we have to execute everything that we have learnt.”

“We want to to reach the semi-final as well, and not hurry to go home,” She said.

The Netherlands defeated Ghana 4-1 and also beat the United States 3-1 to reach the quarter final, but, Onyenezide believes the Falconets will stop their run.

“We don’t care about their previous results, I’m confident we can win the game”

The match is scheduled for 11:30pm Nigerian time.