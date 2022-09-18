Udinese move top of Serie A after surprise win vs Inter

There is a surprise name at first place in Serie A with Udinese inflicting yet another defeat on Inter to move top of the league for a few hours at least.

Nicoló Barella had given Inter the lead after just five minutes with a stunning free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards out but before long the hosts were level when Roberto Pereyra’s set-piece was turned into his own net by Milan Škriniar.

After a bright start from the visitors they struggled to maintain their authority on the game and it resulted in head coach Simone Inzaghi making a double substitution in the 30th minute, with Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan making way.

That drastic measure didn’t have the desired effect with Udinese growing in confidence and launching a heavy assault on the Inter goal.

Sandi Lovric’s low drive from the edge of the box was tipped wide by Samir Handanović before Gerard Deulofeu was denied by the post.

But the goal eventually did come five minutes from full-time with Deulofeu’s corner headed in at the near post by Jaka Bijol.

Inter pushed for an equaliser which left me open at the back and Tolgay Arslan headed in after a swift counter-attack to earn a stunning victory for Andrea Sottil’s side, who have now won five out of their first seven games while Inter drop to sixth with their third defeat of the season so far.