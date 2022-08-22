Victor Osimhen has expressed his delight after netting his second Serie A goal this season as Napoli hammered newly promoted Monza 4-0 on Sunday.

Osimhen had opened his account for the new Italian top flight season when he got one of the goals in Napoli’s 5-2 win at Verona in weekend’s opener.

Against Monza, he doubled Napoli’s lead in two minutes of added time in the first half off an assist from Zambo Anguissa.

He was then replaced by Luciano Spalletti with six minutes left to play.

And reacting to his second strike for the season, Osimhen wrote on Twitter:“Another Win,Another Goal.God Is The Greatest🙏🏽We Move💪🏽⚽️ @sscnapoli.”

Despite suffering injuries and testing positive for COVID-19, Osimhen was Napoli’s top scorer in Serie A with 14 goals in 27 games.

Napoli top the league table after recording two wins from two games played so far.